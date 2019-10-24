Shocked neighbours speak out after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

People living on an Ipswich estate have spoken of their shock after a woman in her 40s was attacked by a stranger in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident happened in the area of Little Bramford Lane and Wellington Street at around 2.20am yesterday.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by an unknown male and a short time later, he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives, who launched an investigation after being called at 3.14am, say the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police cordoned off the area and parts of Wellington Street yesterday morning, and Little Bramford Lane and Beaufort Street were closed.

Forensic investigators were also at the scene. Five police cars were parked up nearby and police tape was in place across several streets.

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People were being allowed in and out of their flats but several roads were closed to traffic.

A resident of nearby Waterloo Road said he was woken by the sound of a police car door closing around 5am on Wednesday.

"I've never heard of anything like this," he said. "I've been living here for 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

"I mean I heard of a burglary up the road and we've had our shed broken into, but never anything like this."

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man living in nearby Little Bramford Lane said: "The first I heard of it was when I woke up and saw the police cars.

"It's definitely not a nice thing to happen around here."

A cordon remained in place yesterday afternoon while officers continued their investigation into the incident.

Police are yet to release details of a potential suspect.

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident and urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org