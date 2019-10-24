E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Shocked neighbours speak out after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

24 October, 2019 - 05:30
Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People living on an Ipswich estate have spoken of their shock after a woman in her 40s was attacked by a stranger in Ipswich.

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident happened in the area of Little Bramford Lane and Wellington Street at around 2.20am yesterday.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by an unknown male and a short time later, he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives, who launched an investigation after being called at 3.14am, say the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police cordoned off the area and parts of Wellington Street yesterday morning, and Little Bramford Lane and Beaufort Street were closed.

Forensic investigators were also at the scene. Five police cars were parked up nearby and police tape was in place across several streets.

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People were being allowed in and out of their flats but several roads were closed to traffic.

A resident of nearby Waterloo Road said he was woken by the sound of a police car door closing around 5am on Wednesday.

"I've never heard of anything like this," he said. "I've been living here for 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

"I mean I heard of a burglary up the road and we've had our shed broken into, but never anything like this."

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man living in nearby Little Bramford Lane said: "The first I heard of it was when I woke up and saw the police cars.

"It's definitely not a nice thing to happen around here."

A cordon remained in place yesterday afternoon while officers continued their investigation into the incident.

Police are yet to release details of a potential suspect.

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident and urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shocked neighbours speak out after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’ve come this far, we’re joint top and we have to remember that... so there are no alarm bells’ - Chambers on Town’s slide

Skipper Luke Chambers in action against Rotherham. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘People are feeling more pressure’ - rise in mental ill health forces ‘Night Owls’ helpline to expand

Suffolk Night Owls, run by Suffolk Mind, provides support over phone, text and email. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

“Let’s get Brexit done?” Don’t be daft! We’re only at the start of the journey

Campaigners from the Suffolk EU Alliance at last Saturday's march in London. Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

Suffolk and Essex police officers supported Met during climate change protests

Protesters block the road at Oxford Circus, London, during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change protest Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists