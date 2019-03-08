E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 06:33 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 23 October 2019

Forensic teams are at the scene in Wellington Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Forensic teams are at the scene in Wellington Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A cordon is in place on an street in Ipswich after police officers were called to a serious sexual assault in the early hours of the morning.

Police tape is in place at the scene Picture: ARCHANTPolice tape is in place at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police were initially called at 3.14am to reports that someone had been seriously sexually assaulted near Wellington Court in Beaufort Street.

Nearby Wellington Street and Beaufort Street are taped off by police.

A police car guards the cordon after a serious sex attack in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTA police car guards the cordon after a serious sex attack in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Officers arrived on scene and have since cordoned off an area of the street as well as much of a block of flats.

Detectives are investigating the assault and say that the cordon will remain in place until that investigation is complete.

Forensic vans are parked up at the scene Picture: ARCHANTForensic vans are parked up at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101.

More to follow.

