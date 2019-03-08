Breaking

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Forensic teams are at the scene in Wellington Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A cordon is in place on an street in Ipswich after police officers were called to a serious sexual assault in the early hours of the morning.

Police tape is in place at the scene Picture: ARCHANT Police tape is in place at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police were initially called at 3.14am to reports that someone had been seriously sexually assaulted near Wellington Court in Beaufort Street.

Nearby Wellington Street and Beaufort Street are taped off by police.

A police car guards the cordon after a serious sex attack in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT A police car guards the cordon after a serious sex attack in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Officers arrived on scene and have since cordoned off an area of the street as well as much of a block of flats.

Detectives are investigating the assault and say that the cordon will remain in place until that investigation is complete.

Forensic vans are parked up at the scene Picture: ARCHANT Forensic vans are parked up at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101.

More to follow.