Driver jailed after car chase through town

PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 October 2020

Serwan Zada was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Serwan Zada was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

An Ipswich motorist who rammed a car in a quiet cul de sac in the town has been jailed for 15 months.

Sentencing Serwan Zada, Judge Emma Peters said she wasn’t entirely sure what happened during the incident which started in Henley Road near the gates of Christchurch Park opposite Ipswich School.

“There was some form of violence or altercation between you and some other men and there is a suggestion some golf clubs were used,” said the judge.

She said Zada’s head had been struck during the incident which may have had something to do with his partner.

There was then an eight-minute car chase which ended in Queensdale Close involving a VW Golf driven by Zada and a Vauxhall Insignia..

Zada had rammed the Insignia, causing damage to the car and a wall, and a man had also suffered leg injuries during the incident.

She said the man injured in the incident had not provided police with a witness statement.

“This was unacceptable conduct on the streets of Ipswich in a residential area,” said the judge.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said police had received reports of the incident involving the use of golf clubs in Henley Road at 4.20pm and then reports of a vehicle being involved in a collision in Queensdale Close ten minutes later.

He said witnessss had described the driver of the VW Golf revving the engine and driving towards some men by a wall and one of them being injured.

Zada, 30, of Highfield Approach, Ipswich, admitted dangerous driving in January 2017, driving without insurance and absconding while on bail.

In addition to being jailed for 15 months, Zada was banned from driving for 26 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

He was also ordered to pay £1,055 prosecution costs.

James Wing, for Zada, said his client was part of the Kurdish community in Ipswich and had been in the UK since he was 14 or 15.

He said Zada was genuinely sorry for the dangerous driving which took place after he had been hit on the head during the incident in Henley Road and a “red mist had descended”.

