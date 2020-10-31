Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked away this week

Serwan Zada, Emilian Bulancea and Harriet Eade have all been Jailed in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A corrupt prison guard and a drink-driver with one of the highest breathalyser readings ever seen in the county were among those Jailed in Suffolk this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emilian Bulancea claimed he had been threatened by two strangers into smuggling drugs and phones into Highpoint Prison, near Haverhill.

The 44-year-old, of Thomas Way, Braintree, was jailed for 12 months at Ipswich Crown Court by Judge David Goodin, who called Bulancea’s story “beyond belief in every detail”.

MORE: Prison officer smuggled drugs and phones into Suffolk jail

Harriet Eade, 28, was more than five times the legal limit when she was caught by police in a Volkswagen Golf on Monday, Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard.

Police received information about the manner of driving of a motorist along the Orwell Bridge around 10.30am.

Eade, of Thurleston Lane, Ipswich, blew 183 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station – the legal limit being 35mcg.

Magistrates said it was “one of the highest readings seen in court” and sentenced Eade to 14 weeks in prison for drink driving.

They also activated six months of a suspended sentence for theft and banned Eade from driving for five years.

MORE: Drunk driver caught at more than five times limit is jailed

An Ipswich motorist who rammed another car was jailed for 15 months.

The incident happened in Queensdale Close following an eight-minute car chase involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a VW Golf driven by Serwan Zada.

Police had received reports of the incident involving the use of golf clubs in Henley Road at 4.20pm – before reports of a vehicle being involved in a collision 10 minutes later.

Zada, 30, of Highfield Approach, was also banned from driving for 26 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

James Wing, mitigating, said the “red mist descended” after Zada was hit on the head during the incident in Henley Road.

MORE: Driver jailed after car chase through town

Wesley Temple, 28, left a man with devastating injuries to one of his hands after attacking him with a machete outside a convenience store.

Temple, of Willow Park, Beck Row, was jailed for seven years and four months by Judge Rupert Overbury, who described the attack, outside the Londis Village Store, in Holmsey Green, as “cowardly”.

MORE: Man jailed over ‘cowardly’ machete attack

Finally, Elsmwell man, David Sheldrake, of Hall Lane, was jailed for eight weeks after being caught driving while disqualified

The 32-year-old was stopped by police in Hall Lane on the morning of Wednesday, October 21 after being reported by a member of the public.

He was also handed a driving ban of 16 months.

MORE: Man jailed for driving while banned