The best places to get breakfast in Ipswich according to TripAdvisor

How many of these restaurants have you visited? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

When it comes to getting the perfect breakfast in Ipswich, independent businesses are leading the way. But how many on the list have you been to?

Users of TripAdvisor have been sharing their thoughts and ratings on who serves the best fry up in the town.

Six out of the seven favoured restaurants are independently run businesses - so what is it that makes them stand out from the rest?

Applaud Coffee

Sitting in the top spot is Applaud Coffee which is located on St Peter’s Street. The award winning coffee shop has been in the town since 2013 when it was established by Suffolk sisters Hannah and Beth. One reviewer described the venue as a “wonderful find” and they wrote: “Charming little coffee shop with a great breakfast menu. We both had the avocado, chilli oil and scrambled eggs on sourdough toast, absolutely delicious and very filling.

Applaud Coffee have secured the top spot it also recently won Ipswich's Best Cafe Gold winner in the Forknight awards. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

“Great food, great service, great find.”

The Greyhound

In second place for great morning grub is The Greyhound which you can find in Henley Road. Not only do they serve a very generous sized full English they also have a history which dates back to 1840. A pub has been known to operate on the site for more than 175 years according to the trade directory. At that time Henley Road did not exist and the pub’s address was Globe Street. Customers have left raving reviews of their full English describing it as “amazing”, “first class” and “quality”.

The Last Anchor

Another great spot to enjoy some breakfast The Last Anchor restaurant Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The picturesque Last Anchor has secured the position of third in the list of the best place to eat. The breakfast menu has plenty of choices for customers including eggs Benedict, croissants with jam and of course your typical fry up. This delightful bar has had 254 glowing reviews left on TripAdvisor. Diner Julia S visited last month and wrote this: “An Amazing breakfast, the best in Ipswich. I went with my family for breakfast this morning. The food was of high quality, served piping hot and extremely tasty.

“We ordered the full English and others ordered bacon and sausage baps and also toast. The quality of ingredients was evident. Would highly recommend. We’ll be back very soon!”

Cosy Club, Buttermarket

Cosy Club is the only chain to win a place on the list for its breakfast menu. This eatery is perfect if you are with a group of friends who all have different tastes as there is something for everyone. Diners can enjoy a range of quirky dishes such as the triple-stacked buttermilk pancakes, a ham hock hash and scrambled tofu. There are lots of options for vegetarians and still the classic fry up for those wanting a more traditional brekkie. The restaurant has secured a 4/5 star rating on TripAdvisor.

The Woolpack

Sitting in fourth place is one of Ipswich’s oldest pubs The Woolpack, which dates back to the 1600s. The Tuddenham Road pub serves breakfast from 10am until 11.45am and customers can grab a morning bite for as little as £3.

Reviewer, Jane F, left this feedback: “Went for Sunday breakfast, all 3 of us had a full English. I asked for extra crispy bacon and it was perfect. All food was piping hot, toast was thick and good quality meat. Good choice of tea and coffees. Service was excellent, very clean and very reasonably priced. Would recommend it to anyone. Will be back.”

Salthouse

Breakfast at the luxurious Salthouse Eaterie is described as tasty, delicious and amazing by customers. The menu choice is limited but it is about quality not quantity right? Guests have a choice of a continental breakfast or a cooked. The prices start at £8 and as you tuck in to your freshly baked croissants you can look out on to the stunning Waterfront. The venue has won the certificate of excellence award each year since 2016. This should be one for your food bucket list of 2019.

The Stables Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar

Last but certainly not least is The Stables Coffee Shop & Sandwich Bar which is slightly further afield than the other breakfast joints but it is worth the journey. The shop/bar is located at Brightwell Barns in Ipswich Road and has been named as a ‘little gem’ by one pleased customer. On TripAdvisor it has received 99 positive reviewers with one writing this: “Met with the in-laws for a late breakfast bank holiday Monday. “Staff were pleasant and polite, breakfast bap was top draw. Tea, coffee and scones were super yum. Even the mother in law was impressed (and that takes some doing) I can tell ya.”

