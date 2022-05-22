7 things around Ipswich which are among the best in the country
We are very lucky in Ipswich to have a number of attractions which are among the best in the county, be that restaurants, pubs or other things to do.
Here are seven things in Ipswich and the surrounding area that have recently received national praise.
1. Bistro on the Quay
Where: 3 Wherry Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AS
Named among the best cafés and bistros in the country at the Food Awards England, Bistro on the Quay offers top tier traditional food on Ipswich Waterfront.
Taken over in 2019 by Julien Jourdain, of Mariners, the menu is seasonally crafted and takes advantage of the best suppliers in Suffolk to create exquisite dishes.
2. Ipswich Codfellas
Where: 31 Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich IP2 0SQ
Offering some of the best fish and chips in the country, Chantry's Codfellas has won enough awards to supply a school sports day with medals.
Owner Ozzie Bozdag has awards from Good Food, Prestige and the Federation of Fish Fryers under his belt.
3. Ipswich School
Where: 25 Henley Road, Ipswich IP1 3SG
Dating from the middle ages,, Ipswich School has long had a reputation for excellence and regularly places high in the school league tables.
Last year, it ranked sixth-best in the region among independent schools in the Sunday Times schools guide.
4. The Freston Boot
Where: The Freston Boot pub, Ipswich, IP9 1AB
A gastropub just past the Orwell Bridge, The Boot in Freston has earned a great reputation over the last few years which culminated in it being declared the best pub in Suffolk at the National Pub and Bar Awards for two years running
Other awards won by The Boot include a Tripadvisor award, showing that it is in the top flight of pubs worldwide.
5. Felixstowe beach
One of only two Suffolk beaches to scoop a prestigious Blue Flag award, Felixstowe beach is a jewel in the greater Ipswich area's crown.
The award, which is handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.
6. The nightlife
While the closing of veteran nightclub Unit 17 might have struck a blow against it, Ipswich's nightlife was still ranked the 14th best in the UK by the website GetLicensed this April.
The site based this conclusion on a number of factors, including the number of venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of safety concerns.
7. The weather
With a total of 214 hours of sun a month, Ipswich has been named the third sunniest place in the UK, beating out everywhere but Hastings and Chichester in Sussex.
While this doesn't prevent Ipswich from being hit by the odd storm, more time outside lets us enjoy everything else that's fantastic about the town more.