7 things around Ipswich which are among the best in the country

Here are seven things about Ipswich that have been named among the best in the country - Credit: Charlotte Bond

We are very lucky in Ipswich to have a number of attractions which are among the best in the county, be that restaurants, pubs or other things to do.

Here are seven things in Ipswich and the surrounding area that have recently received national praise.

1. Bistro on the Quay

Bistro on the Quay was named among the best bistos in the UK - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: 3 Wherry Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AS

Named among the best cafés and bistros in the country at the Food Awards England, Bistro on the Quay offers top tier traditional food on Ipswich Waterfront.

Taken over in 2019 by Julien Jourdain, of Mariners, the menu is seasonally crafted and takes advantage of the best suppliers in Suffolk to create exquisite dishes.

2. Ipswich Codfellas

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas in Chantry - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 31 Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich IP2 0SQ

Offering some of the best fish and chips in the country, Chantry's Codfellas has won enough awards to supply a school sports day with medals.

Owner Ozzie Bozdag has awards from Good Food, Prestige and the Federation of Fish Fryers under his belt.

3. Ipswich School

Ipswich School in Henley Road. - Credit: Paul Geater

Where: 25 Henley Road, Ipswich IP1 3SG

Dating from the middle ages,, Ipswich School has long had a reputation for excellence and regularly places high in the school league tables.

Last year, it ranked sixth-best in the region among independent schools in the Sunday Times schools guide.

4. The Freston Boot

The Freston Boot near Ipswich has won loads of awards - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: The Freston Boot pub, Ipswich, IP9 1AB

A gastropub just past the Orwell Bridge, The Boot in Freston has earned a great reputation over the last few years which culminated in it being declared the best pub in Suffolk at the National Pub and Bar Awards for two years running

Other awards won by The Boot include a Tripadvisor award, showing that it is in the top flight of pubs worldwide.

5. Felixstowe beach

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach when it docked last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of only two Suffolk beaches to scoop a prestigious Blue Flag award, Felixstowe beach is a jewel in the greater Ipswich area's crown.

The award, which is handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

6. The nightlife

While the closing of veteran nightclub Unit 17 might have struck a blow against it, Ipswich's nightlife was still ranked the 14th best in the UK by the website GetLicensed this April.

The site based this conclusion on a number of factors, including the number of venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of safety concerns.

7. The weather

Ipswich catching some warm May sunshine - Credit: Timothy Bradford

With a total of 214 hours of sun a month, Ipswich has been named the third sunniest place in the UK, beating out everywhere but Hastings and Chichester in Sussex.

While this doesn't prevent Ipswich from being hit by the odd storm, more time outside lets us enjoy everything else that's fantastic about the town more.