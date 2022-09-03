7 times Ipswich has received national recognition

From the best parks to the best fish and chips places in Ipswich have been recognised nationally a lot over the last couple of years.

Here are seven times Ipswich has received national recognition.

The best parks

Those who live in Ipswich or visiting the town are spoilt for choice when it comes to lovely parks.

Christchurch Park has received national recognition - Credit: Archant

Two of the towns parks were recently included in a list of the nation's favourites.

Christchurch Park and Holywells Park were named on a list put together by Fields in Trust, includes all the nominees for the UK's most popular park and Suffolk is well represented.

Pubs with the best views

A pub on the banks of the River Orwell on the Shotley peninsula was recently named in a national guide of the best places to grab a drink by the waterside in the UK.

The Butt & Oyster in Pinmill - Credit: Archant

The Butt & Oyster in Pin Mill, south of Ipswich, was listed in The Observer's 20 best pubs by rivers and lakes in the UK.

The best curry houses

Ipswich is also home to a number of great curry houses with three recently being named among the best in UK.

The Indian Village takeaway in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Indian Village in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, has been shortlisted for the best takeaway of the year in the East of England.

Zaika, The Curry Inn and Indian Village were all shortlisted for the best takeaway and home delivery of the year.

The best fish and chips

You will struggle to walk for more than five minutes without seeing a fish and chip shop in Ipswich, but there are plenty of award-winning chippies in the town.

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas in Chantry - Credit: Archant

One being Codfellas in Chantry was recently named the UK’s best fish and chip shop by Parkdean Resorts.

Ozzie Bozdag's store is no stranger to national recognition, winning its fourth-straight Good Food Awards Gold Seal last year.

Nacton Road Fish Bar has received national recognition - Credit: Archant

Nacton Road Fish Bar is another Ipswich chippie that's been recognised on the national stage, having won a Good Food Award.

The best beer

An Ipswich bar and brewery received national recognition for its most popular beer, taking home hold at the National Independent Beer Awards.

Robert Lewis-Pyke, head brewer at the Briarbank Bar and Brewery in Ipswich with the team's latest award. - Credit: Briarbank Bar and Brewery

The Briarbank Bar and Brewery, in Fore Street, won a gold award in the Bottle/Can Speciality Medium to Dark beers at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards 2022, on March 17 in Liverpool for Mocha Porter.

The roast coffee and chocolate porter has been winning awards since 2020 with another award at SIBA Regional Online Bottle & Can Beer Awards 2021 for the East Region in December last year.

The best sixth form

A school in Ipswich was recently named to have the best sixth form in a prestigious national award.

Recognised as part of Muddy Stilettos Best School Awards 2022, Ipswich School took home the award for special sixth form.

In the selection process, the school was recognised for its "strong sense of community and that the pupil's voice has a valued role in the school".

In addition, Ipswich School was highly commended in the awards, which showcase the best independent schools in the country, for originality in teaching music and the arts and the Prep School for its early years work creative learning through play.

The best nursery

An Ipswich nursery was named one of the best in the East of England and among the highest rated in the UK in prestigious awards.

Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in Ipswich was recognised at The National Nursery Awards 2022, by DayNurseries.co.uk earlier this year.

The nursery received perfect ten scores, with dozens of five star reviews submitted across a number of categories such as facilities/outside space, learning, care, cleanliness, safeguarding, value for money and more.