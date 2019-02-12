Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Two men and teenage boy accused of raping woman in alleyway

PUBLISHED: 17:30 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 26 February 2019

The three accused appeared at magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The three accused appeared at magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Two men and a 17-year-old boy have appeared in court accused of raping a woman in an Ipswich alleyway.

The trio appeared before magistrates in the town on Tuesday each accused of the rape and sexual assault of a woman in her 20s last August.

Before the court were Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, and a 17-year-old boy, who can not be identified because of his age.

No pleas were entered by any of the defendants to the charges due to the more serious charge of rape being ‘indictable only’ and, therefore, triable only before a judge and jury under the higher jurisdiction of the crown court.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, summarised the case alleging the incident took place at about 7.45pm on August 25.

She said the Crown would argue that the three accused had acted in joint enterprise or that all were equally criminally liable for non-consensual oral sex and sexual touching.

The court heard how the three defendants had been released on conditional bail following their arrest on August 27.

They answered bail at noon on Monday, when they were charged and held in remand until Tuesday’s hearing.

All three appeared alongside each other in the dock and listened through a Romanian interpreter.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses before the prosecution laid out the case against them.

Thirteen people sat at the back of the court as Ms Small explained the offence was alleged to have happened in an alleyway off Norwich Road.

A relative of one of the defendants was carried from the court when overcome with emotion as the hearing opened.

After a brief interruption, Ms Small continued by asking magistrates to send the youth with the adult defendants to the crown court for a plea hearing.

“It is the Crown’s application that the matter be kept together in the interests of justice and that they remain in custody,” she said.

Dino Barricella, representing the youth, and David Allan, for the adults, argued for their clients to be released with stringent bail conditions.

All three were granted conditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 26.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shopkeeper threatened in knifepoint robbery at Ipswich newsagent

College Street Convenience in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Two men and teenage boy accused of raping woman in alleyway

The three accused appeared at magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Murder accused ‘wasn’t and never has been’ member of J Block, QC tells court

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - trial of six accused of teenager's murder continues Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich woman re-arrested in Joe Pooley murder investigation

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Water company hopes restaurant advice will keep pipes free of Yorkshire puddings

The sight of wet Yorkshire Puddings greeted the team as they opened the sewer in Ipswich Picture: ANGLIA WATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists