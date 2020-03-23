E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:42 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 23 March 2020

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Ipswich.

The man’s arrest follows the incident, which happened at the junction of Willoughby Road and Burrell Road between 4.10am and 5.35am Friday, March 20.

He was arrested on Sunday, March 22, before being taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, has been receiving care from specialist trained officers and detectives.

Extra police patrols have been carried out in the area in the wake of the incident to reassure the local community.

Anyone with information that could aid police in their enquiries is asked to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17079/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

