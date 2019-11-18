Alleged nightclub attack victim suffered 'multiple stab wounds', court told

Degero cocktail bar in St Nicholas Street, where the alleged stabbing happened Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An Ipswich man has appeared in court charged with GBH and carrying a knife following an alleged stabbing inside a town centre night spot.

Shadrach O'Connor appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in custody on Monday to face two charges in connection with an incident at Degero cocktail bar at the beginning of November.

The 26-year-old gave no indication of plea to the alleged offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

O'Connor, of no fixed address, was arrested in London on Friday and held at Martlesham Heath police investigation centre until his appearance before magistrates via live video link.

He was formally charged with maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to 29-year-old Pablo McSheen, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, and with possession of a knife, at the St Nicholas Street venue in the early hours of Sunday, November 3.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said police were called to the scene at 1.38am following reports of an altercation resulting in a stabbing.

He said the alleged victim suffered "multiple stab wounds" causing serious injury.

Mr Ablett applied for O'Connor to be held in custody until his next appearance in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Solicitor Claire Hullock made no representations in respect of bail for her client, who was arrested by Metropolitan Police in the Hounslow area of West London on Friday evening.

O'Connor was remanded in custody until the crown court hearing on December 16.

Grievous bodily harm with intent - or Section 18 assault - is an 'indictable only' offence and must be tried by jury, before a judge, at the crown court.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called just before 1.40am on Sunday, November 3, to reports that a man had been attacked inside Degero in St Nicholas Street.

"The victim was reported to have been involved in an altercation with the suspect outside the toilets on the first floor, which then continued at the bottom of the stairs.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not life-threatening or life-changing."

Detectives are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward and contact South CID on 101, quoting reference 66632/19.