Dad lost temper and punched partner in eye as she held their baby

PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 07 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who punched his partner in the eye and threw a deodorant can at her while she was holding their seven-month-old baby has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Shaif Ahmed lost his temper when his partner snapped at him and told him to be quiet after he got up to get ready for work, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He kicked her while she was on the bed next to their son and then punched the back of her head, said Emma Nash, prosecuting.

When the woman put his bag outside the room he swung her round by her hair, causing her to hit her head on the bed.

Ahmed, 25, of Pin Mill Close, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work and to pay £400 costs.

Sentencing Ahmed, Judge Emma Peters described the assault on his partner as "violent and unjustified" and said it had been in the presence of the couple's young son.

