Woman in 70s among three left with 'puncture wounds' after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as "puncture wounds". Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman in her 70s was among three people who suffered "puncture wounds" during an altercation in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were initially called to reports of an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich shortly before noon on Saturday.

They arrived to find three people, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s, with what they described as "puncture wounds".

It was reported that two men had gone to a house and demanded money from a person, after which there was an altercation and three were injured.

They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Police were called shortly before 11.50pm on Saturday, February 8 following reports of an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich.

"Two males attended the address and demanded money from an occupant.

"During the incident, three people - two men aged in their 30s and 40s and a woman aged her 70s - sustained minor puncture wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/8343/20."