E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk surgeon loses appeal court battle against dismissal

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 October 2019

Ms Shareen Idu had more than 20 years experience as a doctor. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Ms Shareen Idu had more than 20 years experience as a doctor. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Archant

A former Ipswich Hospital surgeon has failed in her appeal to have her dismissal overturned.

Ms Idu has lost her latest appeal against her dismissal Picture: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDUMs Idu has lost her latest appeal against her dismissal Picture: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Shareen Idu, was an NHS consultant before being dismissed by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust over gross misconduct charges in May 2016.

Ms Idu, who had worked at the hospital since 2014, was accused to have referred to herself as the clinical lead for emergency when this wasn't the case.

ESNEFT also said that she had refused to provide explanations for why patients who had been waiting less time for surgery had been prioritised over those had been waiting longer.

Ms Idu had also refused to provide cover for the junior doctors strike in December 2015 , while the trust also made allegations of bullying and harassment against her.

Ms Idu was found guilty of misconduct and was dismissed from the hospital and returned to her native Utrecht in the Netherlands.

An internal appeal against her dismissal was unsuccessful as was an employment tribunal heard by a judge in Bury St Edmunds in 2017 and a further appeal heard in November 2018.

Following these dismissals Ms Idu decided to take her case to the Court of Appeal.

In order to pursue the case she raised £5,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign to raise money to cover her legal fees.

She claimed previously that her dismissal was unfair and went against Department for Health guidelines.

The requirements for disciplinary panels who consider such cases change depending on whether allegations are deemed as being related to either professional or personal conduct.

The guidelines stated that a disciplinary panel based on professional conduct must include a "member who is medically qualified at consultant level and who is not currently employed by the trust", while a personal conduct issue does not.

Ms Idu's legal team argued that her case had not been considered correctly having been considered as a personal conduct issue by the trust.

However, having considered all the accusations made by the trust the judges disagreed with Ms Idu's assessment considering that all the accusations were of a personal rather than professional nature.

All three judges agreed to dismiss the appeal.

Slater Gordon, who represented Ms Idu, have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Revealed – The number of empty stores in Ipswich town centre

The old Grimwades store is among those in Ipswich town centre to lay empty. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Homeless county lines dealer, 28, found with ‘extremely high purity’ heroin

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk surgeon loses appeal court battle against dismissal

Ms Shareen Idu had more than 20 years experience as a doctor. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Ipswich Town SWOT analysis: The Blues are unbeaten and top of the league... but every team has Weaknesses

Ipswich Town are top of League One after 11 games of the season

Mental health trust apologises to family over death of Henry, 21

Henry with his mum Pippa on his 18th birthday Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists