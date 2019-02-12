Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Surgeon sacked over alleged misconduct wins right to appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:33 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 13 February 2019

Ms Shareen Idu has more than 20 years experience as a doctor. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Ms Shareen Idu has more than 20 years experience as a doctor. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Archant

A former NHS consultant surgeon sacked for alleged misconduct has won the right to appeal her dismissal following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Ms Idu has successfully won the right to appeal her dismissal by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDUMs Idu has successfully won the right to appeal her dismissal by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Shareen Idu, a former NHS consultant at Ipswich Hospital, was dismissed by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust over allegations of misconduct in May 2016.

She has since raised in excess of £5,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign to raise money to cover her legal fees when taking her case to the Court of Appeal.

Ms Idu, a qualified doctor for more than two decades, claims her dismissal process went against Maintaining High Professional Standards in the Modern NHS (MHPS) guidelines.

The guidelines, by the Department for Health, state that a disciplinary panel must include a “member who is medically qualified at consultant level and who is not currently employed by the trust”.

However Ms Idu’s legal team argue this did not happen in her case.

Aida Smajlovic, an employment lawyer from Slater and Gordon, who represents Ms Idu, said: “We have been granted this appeal because this case has potentially wide implications for doctors and dentists facing allegations of misconduct.

“It is very important that the correct procedures are followed when decisions are being made which have such a profound impact on a person’s career and professional reputation.

“We argue Ms Idu was not subject to proper process. We are pleased that the court considers the grounds of appeal to have sufficient prospects of success and look forward to advancing our case before the Court of Appeal.”

Upon news of her appeal, Ms Idu said: “I’m delighted to have been granted this appeal. This is one hurdle cleared but I know there are a few more to come before justice is done.

“I’ve said from the outset I don’t think I’ve been fairly treated during this process and now I’ll be able to test that at appeal.

“I’m not just doing this for me, but the many colleagues who may have been dismissed without proper due process.”

Ms Idu has since returned to her native Utrecht in the Netherlands following her dismissal.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said it will not comment on the case while proceedings are ongoing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists