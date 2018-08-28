Sentencing date set for husband who stabbed wife to death

Shaun Ryan from Felixstowe will be sentenced on January 25 Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shaun Ryan was initially charged with murdering his 67-year-old wife Jean at their Gosford Way home in April 2016.

However last year he admitted manslaughter based on the state of his mental health at the time of the killing.

Ryan, who is currently the subject of an interim hospital order to allow him to receive treatment and be assessed by doctors, will be sentenced on January 25.

During the sentencing hearing psychiatrists may be called to give evidence to allow Judge David Goodin to decide the appropriate sentence in the case.

The court has heard that police officers responding to a 999 call found Ryan standing in the hallway of the couple’s bungalow with cuts to his hands and arms.

Officers then discovered Mrs Ryan’s body on the bedroom floor, with a knife in her back.

The court had heard she was stabbed 14 times – suffering wounds that punctured her lung, liver, diaphragm, ribs and cartilage.

She also had stab wounds to her head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs.