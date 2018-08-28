Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sentencing date set for husband who stabbed wife to death

PUBLISHED: 16:19 11 January 2019

Shaun Ryan from Felixstowe will be sentenced on January 25 Picture: ARCHANT

Shaun Ryan from Felixstowe will be sentenced on January 25 Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced later this month.

Shaun Ryan was initially charged with murdering his 67-year-old wife Jean at their Gosford Way home in April 2016.

However last year he admitted manslaughter based on the state of his mental health at the time of the killing.

Ryan, who is currently the subject of an interim hospital order to allow him to receive treatment and be assessed by doctors, will be sentenced on January 25.

During the sentencing hearing psychiatrists may be called to give evidence to allow Judge David Goodin to decide the appropriate sentence in the case.

The court has heard that police officers responding to a 999 call found Ryan standing in the hallway of the couple’s bungalow with cuts to his hands and arms.

Officers then discovered Mrs Ryan’s body on the bedroom floor, with a knife in her back.

The court had heard she was stabbed 14 times – suffering wounds that punctured her lung, liver, diaphragm, ribs and cartilage.

She also had stab wounds to her head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager appears in court after being charged with murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Alan Judge latest, plus who will start aginst Rotherham?

Join Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

Stow boss Rick Andrews looking for his team to bounce back after Vase heartache

Stowmarket manager, Rick Andrews. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Sentencing date set for husband who stabbed wife to death

Shaun Ryan from Felixstowe will be sentenced on January 25 Picture: ARCHANT

‘Trying to have a relationship with the owner was difficult’ - Hurst reflects on 149 days at Town

Paul Hurst was sacked by Ipswich Town in October. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists