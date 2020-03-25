E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Shepherds shock: Have ewe seen these sheep?

PUBLISHED: 15:52 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 25 March 2020

Stock image of sheep. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Stock image of sheep. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

David Lamming

Two Suffolk sheep have been stolen from a field in Ipswich in an overnight raid.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on Sunday March 22 and 10am on Monday March 23.

The two pet sheep, whose owner is 80-years-old, are Suffolk ewes and are described to have a large build.

One of the ewes is elderly, whilst her companion is around two years old.

The pair were kept in a field adjacent to Old Norwich Road and near to Hill View Business Park.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information to contact them quoting crime reference number: 37/17692/20 or email anne-marie.Lynch@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

