Video

Ed Sheeran's 'shout out' to Ipswich in new song with Eminem and 50 Cent

PUBLISHED: 12:12 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 12 July 2019

Ed Sheeran mentions Ipswich in his new track with rap superstars Eminem and 50 Cent Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has teamed up with his rap heroes Eminem and 50 Cent in a song that mentions Ipswich - where he is set to delight thousands of fans at his Chantry Park concerts in August.

In the track Remember the Name, Sheeran sings about how he made it big in the music industry - starting the song with the lyrics: "Yeah, I was born a misfit, grew up 10 miles from the town of Ipswich."

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Sheeran said: "The other thing I think is funny is I mention Ipswich in it, which is a town near here, which is like, Eminem would never ever know where Ipswich is, so to be able to have a song with a song with Eminem and 50 Cent and the first line is 'yeah I was born a misfit grew up 10 miles from the town of Ipswich'.

"Whenever I go to Ipswich now there will be someone who goes like 'thanks man'. There are only a few musicians that have ever come out of Suffolk as a county, let alone shouted out Ipswich."

"If you could have told 12-year-old me I would rap on a song with Eminem when I was older, like you know, so many people say that I can't rap but I'm allowed on a song with Eminem and 50 Cent. Why does it matter?"

The song comes from Sheeran's new album No.6 Collaborations Project, which he released in the early hours of this morning.

Posting from his Instagram account teddysphotos before the release of the album, he said: "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project.

"Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make."

Other artists that feature on the album include Stormzy, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.

Read more: Ed Sheeran hits Instagram to promote Made in Suffolk

