£500,000 extension officially unveiled at Ipswich church

The annexe at Shepherds Drive Baptist Church has officially been opened - Credit: Rodney Cook

An Ipswich church has officially unveiled its £500,000 expansion – with one of the founding members of the church cutting the ribbon.

The annexe hall at Shepherds Drive Baptist Church was opened during the church's service on September 11, with Olive Day, 90, who is a founding member of the church.

Around 100 people were in attendance for the opening of the new area, with work beginning in September 2021.

Olive Day, one of the founder members of Shepherd Drive Baptist Church, cut the ribbon to open the new Annexe hall at the Church - Credit: Rodney Cook

The project, which cost around half a million pounds, means there are now two additional annexes to the existing building – a hall and a store.

The new hall will be able to operate independently from the existing building, enabling two groups to use the building at the same time.

One of the church ministers, Simon Robinson, said: "We are so grateful for all who have been generously giving to make this building project possible and thankful to God that we are now able to move forward."

The extension to the church - Credit: Rodney Cook

One member of the church, Rodney Cook, who was also voluntary project manager, said: "Our service on Sunday was a special thanksgiving service.

"We were able to give thanks for the life of our Queen Elizabeth, and also to give thanks for our new building.

"The church was almost full to see Olive cut the ribbon to formally open the new Annexe Hall, and a big cheer rang round as she did so.

"It was a really exciting day for the Church."