Mugger who chased and threatened to stab cyclist imprisoned for two years

24 April, 2020 - 05:30
Sheridan Melville was jaild for two years at Ipswich Crown Court for robbery and theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sheridan Melville was jaild for two years at Ipswich Crown Court for robbery and theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A mugger who chased another man down and threatened him into giving up his possessions has been jailed for two years.

Sheridan Melville flagged down the cyclist in West End Road, Ipswich, and threatened to stab him unless he handed over cash.

When the man fled on foot, Melville chased him to Portman Road and demanded what little money he had, before returning to steal his bike and rucksack.

Melville was familiar with his victim, who had attempted to reason with him, pleading: “I ain’t got nothing. You know who I am.”

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared in custody from prison for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday having admitted robbery and theft the day after the incident.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said the robbery took place at about 7.45pm on October 17, when the 34-year-old victim was riding along West End Road and heard someone shout: “Oi, wait.”

When the cyclist stopped, assuming it was someone he knew, Melville grabbed his clothing at the chest and said: “Give me your money. I’m going to jook you.”

The victim ran away, but was caught up in Portman Road, where Melville punched him and forced his head against railings until he handed over £5 in change.

When Melville demanded more, his victim directed him to the rucksack he discarded next to the bike, which Melville retrieved and rode off towards Dickens Road, where he soon caught by police.

Melville was also accused of assaulting an officer upon his arrest – a charge he denied and which was left to lie on file following his guilty plea to the more serious offence of robbery.

David Wilson, mitigating, said Melville’s previous criminal record had been for comparatively ‘low-level’ offending.

He said Melville had a difficult upbringing and spent time in care following his father’s death, but added: “In part, he is the author of his own misfortune, with substance misuse something he will have to address in due course.”

He said Melville regretted his actions, which Judge David Goodin said must have terrified his victim.

“You’ve been in custody for a long time – and deservedly so,” he added.

“Although not premeditated, this was serious. You made reference to stabbing him if he resisted your demands albeit you were not in possession of a knife.”

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

