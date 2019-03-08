Have you seen missing teenager Sherrie Pooley?

Sherrie Pooley has been missing since the early hours of the morning from Ipswich town centre. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Sherrie Pooley, 16, was last seen in the town at around 1.15am today and was reported missing to Suffolk police shortly before 8am.

Sherrie is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a small build, with a tanned complexion, brown eyes and with blue shoulder length braided hair.

She was wearing a navy jumper, navy jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for Sherrie's welfare, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.