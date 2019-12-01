WATCH: Care home residents delighted with surprise visit from alpacas
PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 December 2019
Archant
Two cuddly alpacas were esteemed guests at one Ipswich care home this weekend.
Sherrington House Residential Home was visited by the cuddly pair, dressed in bells and antlers, to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.
The adorable pair proved very popular, happily eating out of the hands of residents and staff, led about on reins by the team from Hilly Ridge Alpacas in Wattisham.
The team and the pair of alpacas also toured the home visiting residents in their rooms.
The only challenging moment of the alpaca visit came when the pair and one of their handlers tried to squeeze into Sherrington House's elevator, but they persevered to make sure everyone got a cuddle.
Alpacas, which are native to Peru, are popular therapy animals as they typically have a calm and non-aggressive nature.