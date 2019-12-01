Video

WATCH: Care home residents delighted with surprise visit from alpacas

Sherrington House got two special visitors to raise some christmas spirit Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Two cuddly alpacas were esteemed guests at one Ipswich care home this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents of Sherrington House Care Home in Ipswich had a visit from two alpaca’s from Hilly Ridge Alpaca’s in Wattisham Picture: Neil Didsbury Residents of Sherrington House Care Home in Ipswich had a visit from two alpaca’s from Hilly Ridge Alpaca’s in Wattisham Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sherrington House Residential Home was visited by the cuddly pair, dressed in bells and antlers, to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

The adorable pair proved very popular, happily eating out of the hands of residents and staff, led about on reins by the team from Hilly Ridge Alpacas in Wattisham.

The team and the pair of alpacas also toured the home visiting residents in their rooms.

The only challenging moment of the alpaca visit came when the pair and one of their handlers tried to squeeze into Sherrington House's elevator, but they persevered to make sure everyone got a cuddle.

The 'reindeer' were visiting the care home to brighed the mood of the resident in the run up to Christmas Picture: Neil Didsbury The 'reindeer' were visiting the care home to brighed the mood of the resident in the run up to Christmas Picture: Neil Didsbury

Alpacas, which are native to Peru, are popular therapy animals as they typically have a calm and non-aggressive nature.