Fascinating black and white photos reveal history of long lost Ipswich pub
PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 April 2019
Archant
Back when pubs meant pinball machines, darts and shove ha’penny, the Ship Launch Inn was a thriving venue – serving those who worked at Ipswich’s docks and lived in the nearby area.
It is one of the town’s long list of lost pubs and was one of the oldest, having opened in Victorian times.
Records show the inn at the junction of Ship Launch Road – from where it gets its name and which tells you something about what went on in that part of the docks – and Cliff Lane, it was at one time owned by Tolly Cobbold and was the closest pub to the brewery.
It is reputed to have opened in the 1860s and finally closed in 2010 after several years of opening and closing as different managements tried to revitalise it.
Since then it has been a Chinese restaurant, called the Golden Ship Inn.
Our photos here come from 1974. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures? To share your memories email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk