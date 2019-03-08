Partly Cloudy

Fascinating black and white photos reveal history of long lost Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 April 2019

The bar staff ready to pull pints at the Ship Launch pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The bar staff ready to pull pints at the Ship Launch pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Back when pubs meant pinball machines, darts and shove ha’penny, the Ship Launch Inn was a thriving venue – serving those who worked at Ipswich’s docks and lived in the nearby area.

An outside view of the Ship Launch pub Picture: ARCHANTAn outside view of the Ship Launch pub Picture: ARCHANT

It is one of the town’s long list of lost pubs and was one of the oldest, having opened in Victorian times.

A customer enjoying his pint Picture: ARCHANTA customer enjoying his pint Picture: ARCHANT

Records show the inn at the junction of Ship Launch Road – from where it gets its name and which tells you something about what went on in that part of the docks – and Cliff Lane, it was at one time owned by Tolly Cobbold and was the closest pub to the brewery.

All laughs around the bar Picture: ARCHANTAll laughs around the bar Picture: ARCHANT

A customer trying his luck on the pinball machine Picture: ARCHANTA customer trying his luck on the pinball machine Picture: ARCHANT

Another satisfied customer Picture: ARCHANTAnother satisfied customer Picture: ARCHANT

Did you go to the Ship Launch pub or recognise any of these faces? Picture: ARCHANTDid you go to the Ship Launch pub or recognise any of these faces? Picture: ARCHANT

It is reputed to have opened in the 1860s and finally closed in 2010 after several years of opening and closing as different managements tried to revitalise it.

Since then it has been a Chinese restaurant, called the Golden Ship Inn.

Our photos here come from 1974. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures? To share your memories email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

