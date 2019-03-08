Shipping container adapted for Killing Eve by Ipswich company to be auctioned for charity

The shipping container which was converted by Adaptainer on location for Killing Eve Picture: Sid Gentle Films Sid Gentle Films

An Ipswich-based company adapted a shipping container to be used in an interrogation scene in smash hit BBC drama Killing Eve, and is planning to auction it for charity.

Sandra Oh as Eve, Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve Picture: PA PHOTO/BBC/BBC AMERICA/ STEVE SCHOFIELD Sandra Oh as Eve, Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve Picture: PA PHOTO/BBC/BBC AMERICA/ STEVE SCHOFIELD

The team at Adaptainer, whose head office is in Angel Lane off Fore Street near the Waterfront, had to work to a very tight deadline for the thriller series, which stars award-winning actresses Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Head of conversions Simon Riggs said: "We were approached by the production team to supply a 40ft shipping container They needed it very quickly - we only had about a week."

The container for the Killing Eve project was sourced from Felixstowe, and the conversion was a joint project between the head office in Ipswich and the company's depot in Gravesend.

The project was carried out last year, but staff had to keep tight-lipped until after the episode was screened on BBC1 this month, "We were under a strict NDA not to share any details before the episode had aired on UK TV," Mr Riggs said.

Steve Cordery with the container which was adapted for Killing Eve, at Adaptainer's depot in Gravesend Picture: ADAPTAINER Steve Cordery with the container which was adapted for Killing Eve, at Adaptainer's depot in Gravesend Picture: ADAPTAINER

He is a fan of the show and said: "I think it's absolutely fantastic and very clever.

"We were very excited in the office, and when the series was first uploaded to iPlayer, a couple of the guys watched the whole thing in one go!"

The container featured in season two, episode five, and played a key role although it was not on screen for very long.

Work on a container conversion Picture: ADAPTAINER Work on a container conversion Picture: ADAPTAINER

"It had to be painted to a specific reddish colour, required openings in the side and the roof and was needed at very short notice to meet their schedule," Mr Riggs added.

"The apertures had to be created in a way that allowed the film crew to remove a panel to film through, and then replace it so that it would not be visible when seen from other angles."

The container was delivered to Black Park Country Park in Wexham, Buckinghamshire, and then moved to a location within the wood for filming. It was then returned to Adaptainer to store until it was needed again for studio filming.

The container has now been returned to Adaptainer and the company is planning to auction it for charity.

The company has worked with other film productions in the past, but the Killing Eve project was extra special and it was unusual to work to such a tight time schedule.

