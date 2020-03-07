Video

WATCH: Kebab shop worker gets shock as car sends sign smashing into window

Kebabpizza worker Hoshang Qazikhani sitting in the shop window where he had been moments before it was hit by the sign. Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

A worker at an Ipswich kebab shop had a fright after an out of control car sent a street sign smashing into the window where he had been sitting only moments before.

Hoshang Qazikhani was preparing an order at Kebabpizza in St Matthew's Street when the 5ft sign was sent flying into the window, causing extensive damage to the window.

The car itself then smashed into a bus stop before crashing into the neighbouring Star Express cafe, causing extensive damage to the doorway and window.

Mr Qazikhani was unhurt in the incident, which happened just before midnight on Friday (March 6) but said he had been left shaken at the thought of what might have happened.

The shop was the scene of an incident last month in which 45-year-old Richard Day was attacked and later died from his injuries. Three 16-year-old boys have since been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in July.

Mr Qazikhani said he initially feared someone had thrown a stone at the window in connection with the incident.

"I thought it may have been to do with what happened to the man who died, but when I went outside to look I could see what was going on," he said.

"I could see two people standing by the car and they seemed to be in shock.

"Only a few seconds before it happened I saw someone I know walk past the shop and he waved. He must have just gone past the bus stop when the car hit it, so he was very lucky.

"I had been sitting down in the window not long before. I had to get up to prepare an order when I heard the noise of the sign hitting the window. When I saw the damage I realise was very lucky. It could have been a lot worse."

The incident is the second time a vehicle has gone into the Star Express cafe in the space of a few months.

Last October it was hit by a car in a collision that caused a gas leak and the evacuation of flats above the premises.

Residents were unable to return to their homes for more than four hours while the building was made safe.