E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Kebab shop worker gets shock as car sends sign smashing into window

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 March 2020

Kebabpizza worker Hoshang Qazikhani sitting in the shop window where he had been moments before it was hit by the sign. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Kebabpizza worker Hoshang Qazikhani sitting in the shop window where he had been moments before it was hit by the sign. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

A worker at an Ipswich kebab shop had a fright after an out of control car sent a street sign smashing into the window where he had been sitting only moments before.

The damage to the Star Express cafe and bus stop in St Matthew's Street after being hit by a car. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe damage to the Star Express cafe and bus stop in St Matthew's Street after being hit by a car. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Hoshang Qazikhani was preparing an order at Kebabpizza in St Matthew's Street when the 5ft sign was sent flying into the window, causing extensive damage to the window.

The car itself then smashed into a bus stop before crashing into the neighbouring Star Express cafe, causing extensive damage to the doorway and window.

Mr Qazikhani was unhurt in the incident, which happened just before midnight on Friday (March 6) but said he had been left shaken at the thought of what might have happened.

The shop was the scene of an incident last month in which 45-year-old Richard Day was attacked and later died from his injuries. Three 16-year-old boys have since been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in July.

The damage to the Star Express cafe and bus stop in St Matthew's Street after being hit by a car. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe damage to the Star Express cafe and bus stop in St Matthew's Street after being hit by a car. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Mr Qazikhani said he initially feared someone had thrown a stone at the window in connection with the incident.

"I thought it may have been to do with what happened to the man who died, but when I went outside to look I could see what was going on," he said.

"I could see two people standing by the car and they seemed to be in shock.

"Only a few seconds before it happened I saw someone I know walk past the shop and he waved. He must have just gone past the bus stop when the car hit it, so he was very lucky.

The damage to the Star Express cafe and bus stop in St Matthew's Street after being hit by a car. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe damage to the Star Express cafe and bus stop in St Matthew's Street after being hit by a car. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

"I had been sitting down in the window not long before. I had to get up to prepare an order when I heard the noise of the sign hitting the window. When I saw the damage I realise was very lucky. It could have been a lot worse."

The incident is the second time a vehicle has gone into the Star Express cafe in the space of a few months.

Last October it was hit by a car in a collision that caused a gas leak and the evacuation of flats above the premises.

Residents were unable to return to their homes for more than four hours while the building was made safe.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Suffolk hotel hosting Titanic dinner

Spend an evening on the Titanic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The ‘truly moving’ story of one man sharing his wife’s children’s book after her death

Ron with his dog Morgan and a copy of Ann's childrens book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Kebab shop worker gets shock as car sends sign smashing into window

Kebabpizza worker Hoshang Qazikhani sitting in the shop window where he had been moments before it was hit by the sign. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Village pub calls for ‘urgent’ community help after manager let go

Community run Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham is calling for more volunteers after reluctantly making manager Kevin Long (second from right) redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24