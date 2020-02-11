E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Shoplifter sentenced after trying to walk out of Sainsbury's with trolley

PUBLISHED: 11:30 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 11 February 2020

The theft happened at Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A shoplifter attempted to walk out of Sainsbury's in Ipswich with £308 worth of items in a trolley, a court heard.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Jason Raven, 45, was seen on CCTV entering the Hadleigh Road store on February 8.

Raven, of Sandpiper Close, Tilbury, Essex, who was with a woman in the supermarket, proceeded to fill a trolley full of food items, the court heard.

The woman also filled a basket with items and as she was seen paying for those items at the self-service check-out, Raven bypassed the tills.

He then attempted to walk out of the supermarket without paying but was detained by store security.

Raven, who appeared via video link, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday.

The court heard that Raven had previous convictions for theft and was released from prison in February last year.

David Allan, defending, said: "The offences are not alcohol or drug-related, unusually. He has accommodation issues and has some fairly severe financial issues.

"He is on benefits and is losing half of his weekly income to pay outstanding fines and receives around £200 a month. He's in some very difficult financial circumstances."

The court heard that the trolley contained food items and a children's toy.

Magistrates handed Raven a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 28 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

