A supermarket shoplifter who used bolt cutters to remove the security tags from bottles of alcohol at Tesco has been jailed.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Robert Fletcher, 41, went into Tesco at Copdock Interchange in Ipswich on Saturday, February 8.

Fletcher, of Earlham road, Norwich, was seen on CCTV collecting items and placing them into a blue bag inside his trolley.

Security staff noted Fletcher was rummaging with the items in the bag and he then attempted to leave the store without paying.

He was stopped at the exit and security staff found eight bottles of alcohol, worth £166, with the security tags removed.

He was also found to have £46.10 worth of food, and a pair of bolt cutters.

Malcolm Plummer, defending, said the bolt cutters were taken from the shelf at Tesco to be used during the theft.

"He was visiting family in Ipswich and was on his way back to Norwich," he said.

"He took the bolt cutters from the store and used them to take the tags off."

The court heard that Fletcher, who pleaded guilty to the theft from a shop, had previous convictions.

Magistrates jailed Fletcher for 12 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £122 victim surcharge.