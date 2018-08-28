Ipswich’s Sailmakers reports increase in shoppers on busy Boxing Day

December shopper numbers are up 3% on last year say Sailmakers Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich’s Sailmakers Shopping Centre has reported a 3% increase in the number of shoppers at the centre compared with last December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sailmakers has reported a busy day of Boxing Day shoppers Picture: PAGEPIX Sailmakers has reported a busy day of Boxing Day shoppers Picture: PAGEPIX

Almost 500,000 people had already visited the shopping centre when doors opened for the Boxing Day sales this morning according bosses at the centre with retailers reporting that business had been brisk today, one of the busiest shopping days of the year,

Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo said: “There are lots of shoppers about and lots of them are spending their Christmas gift vouchers.

“Boxing Day is always a very important day in the retail calendar and that’s been true again this year.

“People are enjoying coming to Sailmakers and looking for bargains.

“It has been a busy run-up to Christmas and we expect this to continue as we run into the sales period.”

The centre said footfall had been up more than 40% on an average month and that they hoped to reach 600,000 visitors by the end of the month.

A craft fair, Christmas Wishing Tree, Santa’s Postbox and carol singers have all been hosted in the centre to help attract shoppers.