Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich’s Sailmakers reports increase in shoppers on busy Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 17:27 26 December 2018

December shopper numbers are up 3% on last year say Sailmakers Picture: PAGEPIX

December shopper numbers are up 3% on last year say Sailmakers Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich’s Sailmakers Shopping Centre has reported a 3% increase in the number of shoppers at the centre compared with last December.

Sailmakers has reported a busy day of Boxing Day shoppers Picture: PAGEPIXSailmakers has reported a busy day of Boxing Day shoppers Picture: PAGEPIX

Almost 500,000 people had already visited the shopping centre when doors opened for the Boxing Day sales this morning according bosses at the centre with retailers reporting that business had been brisk today, one of the busiest shopping days of the year,

Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo said: “There are lots of shoppers about and lots of them are spending their Christmas gift vouchers.

“Boxing Day is always a very important day in the retail calendar and that’s been true again this year.

“People are enjoying coming to Sailmakers and looking for bargains.

“It has been a busy run-up to Christmas and we expect this to continue as we run into the sales period.”

The centre said footfall had been up more than 40% on an average month and that they hoped to reach 600,000 visitors by the end of the month.

A craft fair, Christmas Wishing Tree, Santa’s Postbox and carol singers have all been hosted in the centre to help attract shoppers.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

The ultimate Sussex walking guide

The Long Man of Wilmington by Tom Lee (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/Fosxzd

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

The main bar at The Corner House in Worthing

Some of the best Christmas markets in Sussex for 2018

Brighton Clock Tower by Dominic Alves (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/96bybq

Cathryn Dresser from Great British Bake Off on running her own Handcross shop

Cathryn Dresser

The recurrent theme of Christmas in Rudyard Kipling’s work

The Batemans parlour at Christmas (photo National Trust/Roger Bloxham)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘There’s no blame attached whatsoever’ - Lambert shoulders responsibility as errors lead to QPR loss

Jon Nolan hides his face after his mistake led to QPR taking the lead Picture Pagepix

Ipswich’s Sailmakers reports increase in shoppers on busy Boxing Day

December shopper numbers are up 3% on last year say Sailmakers Picture: PAGEPIX

Bury in great form, while Walsham and Kirkley & Pakefield continue to impress

Ryan Jolland, on target for Bury at Soham. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Nicholls grabs late winner as Leiston gain the Boxing Day points

Leiston players celebrate Ashley Nicholls late winner Photo: BEN POOLEY

Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 3-0 Boxing Day loss at QPR

Jon Nolan battles with QPR's Massimo Luongo at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists