See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen
PUBLISHED: 09:59 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 15 June 2020
Archant
Today shoppers will return to towns across Suffolk as non-essential stores reopen for the first time since lockdown was imposed in March.
Primark, Debenhams, Accessorize and River Island are among the fashion stores reopening today.
Will Jefford will be in Ipswich town centre to see how busy shops are, while Mariam Ghaemi will be talking to shoppers in Bury St Edmunds. Follow our live feed here or join us by tweeting #SuffolkShopsOpen
