Live

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

Today shoppers will return to towns across Suffolk as non-essential stores reopen for the first time since lockdown was imposed in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queues formed in Ipswich town centre outside JD Sports this morning as non-essential shops reopen to customers. Picture: ARCHANT Queues formed in Ipswich town centre outside JD Sports this morning as non-essential shops reopen to customers. Picture: ARCHANT

Primark, Debenhams, Accessorize and River Island are among the fashion stores reopening today.

Will Jefford will be in Ipswich town centre to see how busy shops are, while Mariam Ghaemi will be talking to shoppers in Bury St Edmunds. Follow our live feed here or join us by tweeting #SuffolkShopsOpen