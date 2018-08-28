Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town centres hoping for big weekend as shoppers finally hit high streets

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 December 2018

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Businesses in town centres across Suffolk are hoping for a bumper weekend with last-minute shoppers after a sometimes challenging festive season.

Christmas shoppers at the Arc in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDChristmas shoppers at the Arc in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

In Ipswich the number of shoppers in the town centre has improved dramatically since the completion of the Cornhill project at the start of November.

And Ipswich Central, which represents businesses in the heart of the town, is hopeful that Christmas will be good for them.

Sailmakers shopping centre saw visitor numbers go up by 3% on last year’s figure during the first two weeks of December – and is hoping this will continue.

The town centre was certainly full of shoppers on Friday before the Christmas weekend as the big rush for last-minute presents got under way.

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in the Arc shopping centre. Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDSBury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in the Arc shopping centre. Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

On the other side of Suffolk the chief executive of Your Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell, said businesses were still hoping that shoppers would open their purses this weekend.

Last week had seen a marginal rise in the number of shoppers in the town compared with the previous week, but overall in 2018 numbers have been 4.2% down on last year.

And that wasn’t the full story, with Mr Cordell saying: “Footfall is important, but what is more important for the businesses is how many people actually spend money.

“The message that we are hearing is that people are being a lot more careful this year. There is such a lot of uncertainty out there and people aren’t spending like they used to. It’s not just in high streets – you only have to look at what’s happened to (online retailer) ASOS’s share price.”

Among smaller shopping centres, Woodbridge has seen a welcome bounce from its success in reaching the final of the Great British High Street.

James Lightfoot, from Choose Woodbridge, said: “The competition certainly helped to put us on the map and it has brought more visitors to the town. We have a very good place to come and shop here with the independent stores and people seem to like that.”

Over the county border, businesses in Colchester were reporting a very busy Friday – although it had been slower earlier in the week.

And the last-minute supermarket rush has started – shoppers were struggling to find a trolley at some supermarkets as the weekend food dash began.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Complete France advent calendar competition!

Complete France Advent Competition (c) RuthBlack / Getty Images

Deal or no deal: How Britons in France will be affected by Brexit

© Tanaonte Getty Images

How do the French celebrate Christmas?

How do the French celebrate Christmas © Wyevale Garden Centres Noel Light Cameo Image

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

A traditional Bûche de Noël served during le Réveillon dinner ©mirceax Thinkstockphotos

5 French Christmas traditions

Christmas in a French alpine village

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich family’s dream holiday to Lapland turns to disaster as they’re caught up in Gatwick Airport drone drama

Gabriel, Isaac and Louis Crozier-Green

Suffolk Highways vows more proactive look at Orwell Bridge closure impact on Ipswich roads

Suffolk Highways wants to take a more proactive look at how to reduce the chaos on Ipswich's roads when the Orwell Bridge has to close Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 4 - Ray Crawford

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters describe difficulties tackling houseboat blaze

Firefighters at the scene of the houseboat fire in Woodbridge. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists