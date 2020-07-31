E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Vital’ young persons service reopens at Ipswich hospice

PUBLISHED: 13:47 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 31 July 2020

The vital short break service at St Elizabeth Hospice is reopening after closing due to lockdown Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The vital short break service at St Elizabeth Hospice is reopening after closing due to lockdown Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

A vital service providing short breaks for young people with life-limiting illnesses has reopened at St Elizabeth Hospice.

The service helps young people have a break away from their daily routines Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEThe service helps young people have a break away from their daily routines Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The short breaks unit, the first of its kind in the UK, reopened at the hospice in Foxhall Road on July 22 under the hospice’s young adults brand, Zest.

The unit gives young people the opportunity to relax and unwind while receiving clinical and personal care, with WiFi, TV, DVDs and an Xbox games console among the facilities available, alongside a sensory room.

It also has a self-catering kitchen and offers up to two night stays for young people and their carers.

Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead, said: “We are so pleased to reopen our short breaks service and welcome back many of the young people and their families who benefit from the service which helps them enjoy normal social opportunities that can sometimes be challenging to access.

“The extra stresses and responsibilities put on families by coronavirus has been hard and that is why it is so important we are able to re-launch Short Breaks in a safe manner and we are encouraging any families caring for young people and their carers to get in touch so we can help.”

But not only does it provide respite for young people, it also aids parent carers – with a recent study by the Disabled Children’s Partnership finding 72% of parent carers have provided far greater care as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Andrea Docker, whose son George uses the service and attended its reopening, said the service helps not only George, but her whole family.

She said: “It has been a very long and hard time for us through the last four months of lockdown, everything has changed for George’s routine and he has struggled to cope with having to stay inside the same four walls.

“As a result he was very excited to be going back to staying at St Elizabeth Hospice seeing his friends, the staff and other familiar faces.

“For myself, I was able to recharge my batteries and also spend some quality time with my other son too. It is important that as a family we are able to return to some form of normality while also remaining safe.”

More information on the unit can be found by visiting the hospice’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Man accused of murdering wife at farmhouse due in court

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 car fire causes miles of tailbacks

The fire broke out on the offslip of the A14 at junction 52, near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS