New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 December 2018

Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Four options for the roof design of the proposed buildings have been put forward by the team behind the scheme for Shotley pier following the rejection of the original plans.

Consultation has been taking place among investors, residents and stakeholders on the revised plans for the pier buildings with which the board of the Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society has been considering how to proceed.

Two similarly sized buildings at the shore end of the pier would be built on a platform on either side of the pier, one to house the visitor centre and the other a workshop.

Chairman John Davitt said: “Since September, we have been looking at how we can compromise, and asking our investors and neighbours for their input.

“We look forward to seeing which roof design appeals most to of our investors.”

Comments from non-investors are welcome, too.

Mr Davitt said the board will review all input in January ready for discussion with planners at Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils.

The board agreed three important principles at the outset of the project – that the pier will be clear for walking on with group activities such as angling or painting taking place on a platform, with new buildings alongside the pier; “step free access” so it could be used by people with mobility problems including wheelchair users; and free entry to the pier, so that anyone can stroll along it.

The first plans included a workshop and a cafe, with seating for 80 people – but the steep cost and modern designs put off some councillors on the planning committee and the application was denied.

The main areas of compromise have been to reduce the height and width of the buildings, reduce the length of the visitor centre displaying the history of the landmark by reducing the number of tables and chairs, and removing office space.

Designs can be seen at www.shotleypier.co.uk and comments on the four roof style options and possible layout on the new draft plan can be emailed to shotleypier@gmail.com

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

