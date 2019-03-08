Gallery

'This is so exciting for the children' - Pre-school presented with prize Elmers

Scarlett giving their new Elmer a hug Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk pre-school which raised more than £1,000 for Elmer's Big Parade in Ipswich has been rewarded with two elephants from the scheme.

Shotley Kidzone were presented with the sculpture by staff from St Elizabeth Hospice after raising money through a sponsored walk, raffle and donations from Shotley businesses.

The pre-school was recognised by the hospice as the school that raised the most money per student for the Elmer initiative.

One four-year-old pupil from Shotley went the extra mile to help the cause, completing a sponsored 2km run which raised £215.

For their efforts, the pre-school was presented with a blank elephant, which the school plan to decorate.

They were also given the elephant originally designed by Shotley Kidzone students for the Elmer trail.

Rebecca Everett, deputy room leader at Shotley Kidzone, paid tribute to everyone who donated to the cause.

Ms Everett said: "We would like to thank all the parents, carers and local businesses for their donations - everyone was so behind us."

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer's Big Parade, said: "Shotley Kidzone did a fantastic job fundraising and we are very pleased to be wrapping up our campaign in this way - it will be so exciting for the children to have both a big and a little Elmer to look after.

"We will look forward to seeing what they come up with for the new design."