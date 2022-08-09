Youth football club revived after six years with girls team launched for first time

Shotley Rangers has been revived after six years, and won their first match, winning the telec cup - Credit: Kaileigh Bridges

A youth football team near Ipswich has been revived, playing their first game at the weekend.

Shotley Rangers folded in 2016, but six years later, was revived to provide a place for young people to play and enjoy football.

The team was revived by husband and wife Gary and Kaileigh Bridges, and Craig Baker, who had previously helped with another youth team before wanting to try and create one for themselves.

Kaileigh said: "Gary and Craig were both coaches for another team last year when we collectively decided to leave there to start our own venture.

"We couldn't have done with without help from the parents though, who helped to make us FA affiliated once again and all taking on roles to help support the club.

Shotley Rangers are going to have a girls team for the first time in its history - Credit: Kaileigh Bridges

"We were put in touch with Daniel Hart, who is the operator of the ground and everything just fell into place.

"The ground was being kept in a ready-to-play state, and as soon as we met Dan at the ground I knew it was going to be our new home."

The club has already successfully revived the U5's boys, U7's and U9's, who lifted a trophy in their first game back after winning a cup match.

They will also start a girls' team, which Kaileigh has said had been an ambition for her.

"Shotley Rangers have not had a girl team before, and now more than ever it is becoming more important that everyone has access to all sports available to them.

"The Lionesses brought the Euro's home, who knows we could have future Lionesses playing for us too."

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The club is looking for female coaches and more girls to play for them, following the success of the England ladies this summer.

Kaileigh continued: "We want to secure the future of our club. We want to provide accessible, affordable and fun for the children of Shotley and beyond.

"It has been humbling to know the support we have got either locally or from sponsors, which as made this dream entirely possible."

