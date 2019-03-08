'It freaked us out' says mum stuck in Japan following typhoon and earthquake drama

Typhoon Hagibis has devastated much of the country Picture: KYODO NEWS/AP

A mum-of-three from Suffolk who is stuck in Japan after visiting for the rugby world cup has this morning spoken of the devastation caused by Typhoon Hagibis.

Shotley resident Hazel Sellers has been holidaying during Typhoon Hagibis Picture: KATSUYA MIYAGAWA/KYODO NEWS/AP

Hazel Sellers, who lives on the Shotley peninsula and works in Ipswich for Archant Suffolk, said in the wake of the drama: "It was scary but knew we were safe as we were up on a hill and had metal shutters. We went into lock down for the whole day and night."

Although the typhoon did no have a major impact on Mrs Sellers, she said the magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit at the same did.

"Earthquakes are normal but it freaked us out, as we rocked for a few seconds. From my part, it was scary but thankfully we are fine thanks to where we were.

"But we are now stuck at the airport as flights have been cancelled - the next ones are tomorrow so we will miss our connecting flight from Vietnam.

"It is all a bit horrible to be honest."

The deadly combination of the earthquake and the typhoon has already claimed 19 lives in the country, while 16 people have been reported missing. Among the reported deaths are those buried in landslides and people swept away by raging rivers.

Winds of up to 140mph battered the area south of Tokyo after making landfall yesterday.

This morning, Hazel has woken up to see that behind the dawn of a new day is a country in crisis.

She said: "Now it is morning, and we have beautiful sunshine.

"However, 1.5million people in Japan live under sea level and their homes hadn't even recovered from the last typhoon. And then you can throw in the middle of this an earthquake which we did feel but only lasted for a few seconds."

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the typhoon has caused "immense damage" and that the government has deployed 27,000 troops to aid in rescue operations.

Some 376,000 homes have been without electricity, with 14,000 also having lacked running water.

Hazel is due to fly home today but was expecting delays and cancellations thanks to the devastation of the last 24 hours.

She said: "Trying to get our flight today is going to be interesting and we have a connecting flight from Vietnam which is also interesting. It is going to be a nightmare."