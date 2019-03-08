Partly Cloudy

POLL: Prime Ministerial hopefuls admit to experimenting with drugs - but should it exclude them from the top job?

PUBLISHED: 15:01 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 09 June 2019

Michael Gove has said he

Michael Gove has said he "deeply regrets" taking cocaine "on several occasions" Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

As a number of Tory leadership hopefuls admit they have taken illegal drugs in the past - we'd like to know whether you think it should discount them from the top job.

It has been reported today that Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and MP for West Suffolk, had tried cannabis as a student.

A source close to the MP told the Sunday Telegraph Mr Hancock had "tried cannabis a few times as a student but has not taken any illicit drugs since."

It comes as Environment Secretary Michael Gove admitted taking cocaine on several occasions around 20 years ago when he was working as a journalist.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has also confessed to trying cocaine and smoking cannabis as a teenager at Oxford in a magazine interview in 2007.

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONSMatt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Jeremy Hunt admitted to The Times that he had a 'cannabis lassi', a yogurt based drink, when he was backpacking through India as a young man.

Many people will look back at their youth and regret some of the decisions they made - but should this have an impact on their later careers.

Should a mistake or misjudgment decades ago bar you from a top role in public office?

Let us know what you think in our online poll.

