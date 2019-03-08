Gallery

Memorial match for football-loving Sian, 16, in Ipswich

Dulcei Sucklint and Zoe Walker, Sian's niece and sister, were at the football match Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA VICTORIA PERTUSA

A teenager killed in a tragic car crash has been remembered with a football tournament ten years to the day after she died.

A community came together in memory of Ipswich teenager Sian Ryan on August 17, 2019 - 10 years after she died in a car crash on the A14 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA A community came together in memory of Ipswich teenager Sian Ryan on August 17, 2019 - 10 years after she died in a car crash on the A14 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Sian Grace Ryan was 16 years old and a promising football player, with trials for Ipswich Town and the England squad, when she died in a horror crash on the A14.

The Copleston High School pupil was the front seat passenger in a Citroen Saxo when it span out of control and crashed with a road sign at Nacton on August 17, 2009.

Now every year, Sian's family and friends come together to throw Sian's Soccer Saturday, a football tournament and day of family fun in aid of East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH).

Sian's mum Christine Ryan, hopes to raise enough to run the entire hospice for a day, a target of £5,500.

Christine Ryan, pictured with family and friends, came together to raise money for Sian's Soccer Saturday Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Christine Ryan, pictured with family and friends, came together to raise money for Sian's Soccer Saturday Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Speaking on the day, Christine said: "We are celebrating Sian's life - it's the fifth year we've thrown this event but the tenth year since she passed away.

"To raise enough money for the hospice to run for a day is out target, but we'll need everyone to get giving on our JustGiving page to get there."

To donate online, visit the JustGiving website here.

