Memorial match for football-loving Sian, 16, in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 16:59 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 17 August 2019
VICTORIA PERTUSA
A teenager killed in a tragic car crash has been remembered with a football tournament ten years to the day after she died.
Sian Grace Ryan was 16 years old and a promising football player, with trials for Ipswich Town and the England squad, when she died in a horror crash on the A14.
The Copleston High School pupil was the front seat passenger in a Citroen Saxo when it span out of control and crashed with a road sign at Nacton on August 17, 2009.
Now every year, Sian's family and friends come together to throw Sian's Soccer Saturday, a football tournament and day of family fun in aid of East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH).
Sian's mum Christine Ryan, hopes to raise enough to run the entire hospice for a day, a target of £5,500.
Speaking on the day, Christine said: "We are celebrating Sian's life - it's the fifth year we've thrown this event but the tenth year since she passed away.
"To raise enough money for the hospice to run for a day is out target, but we'll need everyone to get giving on our JustGiving page to get there."
To donate online, visit the JustGiving website here.