Memorial match for football-loving Sian, 16, in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:59 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 17 August 2019

Dulcei Sucklint and Zoe Walker, Sian's niece and sister, were at the football match Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

VICTORIA PERTUSA

A teenager killed in a tragic car crash has been remembered with a football tournament ten years to the day after she died.

A community came together in memory of Ipswich teenager Sian Ryan on August 17, 2019 - 10 years after she died in a car crash on the A14 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAA community came together in memory of Ipswich teenager Sian Ryan on August 17, 2019 - 10 years after she died in a car crash on the A14 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Sian Grace Ryan was 16 years old and a promising football player, with trials for Ipswich Town and the England squad, when she died in a horror crash on the A14.

The Copleston High School pupil was the front seat passenger in a Citroen Saxo when it span out of control and crashed with a road sign at Nacton on August 17, 2009.

Now every year, Sian's family and friends come together to throw Sian's Soccer Saturday, a football tournament and day of family fun in aid of East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH).

Sian's mum Christine Ryan, hopes to raise enough to run the entire hospice for a day, a target of £5,500.

Christine Ryan, pictured with family and friends, came together to raise money for Sian's Soccer Saturday Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAChristine Ryan, pictured with family and friends, came together to raise money for Sian's Soccer Saturday Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Speaking on the day, Christine said: "We are celebrating Sian's life - it's the fifth year we've thrown this event but the tenth year since she passed away.

"To raise enough money for the hospice to run for a day is out target, but we'll need everyone to get giving on our JustGiving page to get there."

To donate online, visit the JustGiving website here.

A picture frame made of photographs of Sian is at every Soccer Saturday as a reminder of the reason all the fundraising is taking place Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAA picture frame made of photographs of Sian is at every Soccer Saturday as a reminder of the reason all the fundraising is taking place Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

All the money raised on the day and on their JustGiving page will be donated to EACH Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAAll the money raised on the day and on their JustGiving page will be donated to EACH Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Ms Ryan is hoping to raise £5,500 - enough to keep the East Anglian Children's Hospice running for one day Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAMs Ryan is hoping to raise £5,500 - enough to keep the East Anglian Children's Hospice running for one day Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Ms Ryan is hoping to raise £5,500 - enough to keep the East Anglian Children's Hospice running for one day Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAMs Ryan is hoping to raise £5,500 - enough to keep the East Anglian Children's Hospice running for one day Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

There was fun for the whole family at the football tournament organised in memory of Ipswich teenager Sian Ryan Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAThere was fun for the whole family at the football tournament organised in memory of Ipswich teenager Sian Ryan Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

