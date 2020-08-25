Time capsule remembering coronavirus and Brexit buried in Ipswich

Orlagh Berisfor and Sean Keating with the time capsule Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

It may not have been everyone’s favourite year – but a time capsule capturing the memories of coronavirus, the Australian bush fires and Brexit has been buried in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Spilsted, leader of the Ipswich Folk Woodcraft Pioneers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Helen Spilsted, leader of the Ipswich Folk Woodcraft Pioneers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The capsule, buried by youngsters from the Ipswich Woodcraft Folk Pinoeers Group, aims to help future generations understand the events of 2020, while the children have also written letters to their future selves about how the year has been for them.

On top of the stories about the year – including the Black Lives Matter protests – the children have also buried coloured-in NHS rainbows and information about the clap for carers events.

The children came together, at a social distance, to bury the capsule near Belgrove Place in Foxhall Road on Tuesday afternoon, August 25.

Helen Slipsted, who leads the group of 12 children, said the time capsule will be among the “most unique” ever to be buried.

Children from the Ipswich Woodcraft Folk Pioneers have buried a time capsule in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Children from the Ipswich Woodcraft Folk Pioneers have buried a time capsule in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mrs Slipsted said: “The children said they wanted to create a time capsule during one of our weekly Zoom meetings.

“We had a meeting last week deciding what to put in it and they’ve all been busy working away, it was all a collaboration between them.

You may also want to watch:

“There are lots of pictures of Boris Johnson, hand sanitisers, a mask... One child actually wanted to include a U-turn sign to show how the government changes its mind.

Builders on the major housing development site helped to bury the capsule Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Builders on the major housing development site helped to bury the capsule Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We initially thought it was going to all be about bush fires, and then coronavirus hit.”

Mrs Slipsted added the capsule will come as a surprise to whoever finds it, but said it gives a true description of how the lockdown has been for children.

“It is all how about how they remember it, not for adults.” She added. “It is all about how they learnt online, missed their grandparents and couldn’t have their hair cut.”

The group, which formed in 2018, would meet weekly at Sidegate Primary School before the lockdown, but has since continued to come together virtually through online meet-ups.

Among some of the other activities they have done include online vegan quesadilla cooking sessions and a challenge to survive on a virtual desert island.

Mrs Slipsted added: “One of the children’s parents keeps telling me how much their daughter loves the group and that it is the only Zoom meeting she wants to attend.

“They’ve really enjoyed it all.”