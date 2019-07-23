In pictures: Ipswich primary school's colourful arts festival

Sidegate Primary School in Ipswich held an arts festival towards the end of the summer term. Picture: SIDEGATE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Morris dancing, a performance of Romeo and Juliet and passionate poetry readings marked a school's bright and colourful art festival.

Sidegate Primary School has been holding the event for the past four years as part of its bid to give children a well-rounded education.

This year's event on June 28 included a performance to mark of the 50th anniversary called the Awe and Wonder of Space.

Jane Ryder, arts lead at Sidegate Primary School, said: "Visitors to this year's art festival were wowed by the level of creativity that was demonstrated by our students, and the variety of arts that have taken place across the school over this past year.

"The festival was an excellent showcase of how we provide every child with the opportunity to explore learning through the arts.

"In the current climate as funding is being cut even further, employing creative ways to enable children to work with arts experts remains a challenge, yet as a school we strive to provide breadth and depth in the curriculum.

"An education in the arts aids student's development, helping to build their confidence and resilience as well as establishing their own voice."