School buys outdoor marquees for Covid-secure activities

PUBLISHED: 13:47 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 31 July 2020

Sidegate Primary School has bought new marquees, which will help provide Covid-secure activities when schools return in September. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Ipswich’s Sidegate Primary School has bought outdoor marquees so it can run Covid-secure activities when all pupils return in September - after raising nearly £4,000 for its coronavirus reopening fund.

The Active Learning Trust school raised £3,700 through an online community campaign to support its full reopening after the crisis, which saw all primaries and secondaries shut to everyone except the children of key workers during lockdown.

The school, in Sidegate Lane, said the “much-needed marquees and folding tables which will provide extra, well-ventilated space for a full range of learning opportunities in the autumn term”.

Sidegate Primary has already provided extensive support to children during the crisis, offering childcare to 70 children of key workers and 40 vulnerable children during lockdown.

Three-quarters of pupils returned during the summer term, with teachers providing a total 31,000 personalised pieces of feedback to pupils.

The school also set up its own foodbank, with hundreds of food parcels distributed to families in need, while a “swap shop” for books and board games was also set up to help those continuing to learn at home.

Wendy James, the school’s headteacher, said: “The whole school community pulled together during this very challenging time.

“Our #TeamSidegate strapline is ‘Seize Opportunity, Create Success’ and we certainly created success for our pupils by overcoming barriers and working really hard to ensure that our community’s wellbeing and pupils’ learning was at the forefront of everything we set out to achieve.”

The end of the academic year was marked with a special leavers’ day for Year 6 pupils.

Molly Southgate, the school’s ‘pupil prime minister’, said in her farewell video: “For the teachers and parents, we will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made to support us.

“You out of all people have been there and you have made it possible for children to continue learning and to come back to school.

“You have all worked so hard and we thank you for this.”

Topic Tags:

