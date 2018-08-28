Train faults disrupt Cambridge and Lowestoft lines

Greater Anglia have cancelled some services to Cambridge Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A signalling problem between Dullingham and Cambridge has seen several Greater Anglia cancel trains to and from Ipswich.

Trains on this line will also have to run at a reduced speed with delays of up to 20 minutes expected until 8pm tonight.

The 18.17 Ipswich to Cambridge line has also been cancelled, with Greater Anglia citing a train fault as the cause.

Greater Anglia say that the train has been ‘retimed’ and will leave for Cambridge at 18.45, terminating at Bury St Edmunds.

The 18.47 to Ipswich will now depart from Ely, leaving out passengers from Dullingham, and Newmarket.

Greater Anglia have told any passengers at these stations to use the help point assisting with alternative transport arrangements.

The train company say that the line going to and from Ipswich and Cambridge will continue to be disrupted.

Signalling problems have also affected lines to and from Felixstowe with the 19.58 from Ipswich to Derby Road cancelled.

The 20.28 from Felixstowe to Ipswich is also unavailable.

Earlier trains from Ipswich to Cambridge were either diverted or run at reduced speeds due to the problems at Dullingham station near New Market.

The 17.47 Cambridge to Ipswich service started from Ely whilst the earlier 16.20 service from Ipswich to Cambridge was diverted from Kennet.

That train later terminated at Ely, unable to call at Newmarket or Cambridge.

According to Greater Anglia’s social media, Network Rail are on route to the affected site.

Elsewhere the 18.13 service to Lowestoft was also cancelled due to a fault.