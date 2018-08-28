Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train faults disrupt Cambridge and Lowestoft lines

PUBLISHED: 19:13 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 22 January 2019

Greater Anglia have cancelled some services to Cambridge Picture: Neil Perry

Greater Anglia have cancelled some services to Cambridge Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

A signalling problem between Dullingham and Cambridge has seen several Greater Anglia cancel trains to and from Ipswich.

Trains on this line will also have to run at a reduced speed with delays of up to 20 minutes expected until 8pm tonight.

The 18.17 Ipswich to Cambridge line has also been cancelled, with Greater Anglia citing a train fault as the cause.

Greater Anglia say that the train has been ‘retimed’ and will leave for Cambridge at 18.45, terminating at Bury St Edmunds.

The 18.47 to Ipswich will now depart from Ely, leaving out passengers from Dullingham, and Newmarket.

Greater Anglia have told any passengers at these stations to use the help point assisting with alternative transport arrangements.

The train company say that the line going to and from Ipswich and Cambridge will continue to be disrupted.

Signalling problems have also affected lines to and from Felixstowe with the 19.58 from Ipswich to Derby Road cancelled.

The 20.28 from Felixstowe to Ipswich is also unavailable.

Earlier trains from Ipswich to Cambridge were either diverted or run at reduced speeds due to the problems at Dullingham station near New Market.

The 17.47 Cambridge to Ipswich service started from Ely whilst the earlier 16.20 service from Ipswich to Cambridge was diverted from Kennet.

That train later terminated at Ely, unable to call at Newmarket or Cambridge.

According to Greater Anglia’s social media, Network Rail are on route to the affected site.

Elsewhere the 18.13 service to Lowestoft was also cancelled due to a fault.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

What is life like after Love Island?

Kieran Nicholls from Suffolk who appeared on Love Island sitting on Aldeburgh beach Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

And winner is likely to be... the Oscar buzz surrounding closest-run race for years

Olivia Colman in a scene from the film

Patisserie Valerie collapses

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists