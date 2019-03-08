Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an attack on an 18-year-old girl in Ipswich town centre.

The incident took place around 3am on Saturday, July 20 when the 18-year-old woman was walking along Silent Street.

Officers say she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a nearby car park, where she was raped by an unknown male.

Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old, arrested on Monday, July 22, remains at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on suspicion of rape.

He is joined by a 45-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the incident and for a separate offence of driving while disqualified.

Their arrests follow days of investigation by the constabulary, including forensic work, house-to-house visits and reviews of CCTV footage.

Speaking after the incident Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, of Suffolk police's Major Investigation Team, reminded the public of the importance of planning journeys home and to avoid walking home alone in the early hours in the morning.

DCI Millar also stressed that while incidents such as this are rare, following police safety advice remains important.

Following the two arrests, detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist their investigation to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said this includes anyone who believes they may have seen a woman walking alone from the Old Cattle Market in the direction of Silent Street, or who was in the vicinity between 2am and 4am that morning.

They would also like to hear from anyone who drove along nearby at the time of the incident who may have dash cam footage. Those living nearby with private CCTV have also been asked to come forward.

Those who believe they can assist detectives in their inquiry should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting crime reference 37/42560/19.