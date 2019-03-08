Teenager 'grabbed from behind' and raped in town centre

Police are at the scene in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An 18-year-old woman was dragged into a car park and raped in Ipswich town centre overnight, police believe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers are parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Police officers are parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at around 3am today and was reported to officers shortly before 4.30am.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking through Silent Street when she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a car park and raped by an unknown man.

A forensic van is parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT A forensic van is parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

She is being supported by specially trained officers, a police spokeswoman said, and a cordon is in place while police investigate what happened.

Forensic vans and police cars are parked up in Silent Street with officers guarding the scene.

The male suspect is described as black, with black curly hair.

Anyone with information about the attack should call the South CID quoting crime reference 37/42560/19 of today.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form.