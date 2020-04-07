The grand summer 2020 opening of Silver Birch Care Home, Ipswich

From nurses to care assistants and chefs to gardeners, Alysia Caring is looking to build a new team of kind and compassionate staff – could you be one?

Alysia Caring is proud to be opening its doors to a brand new, luxury care home in the summer of 2020 in Ipswich. Silver Birch Care Home will offer 75 beds, providing both permanent and short-term respite stays for residents aged 65 years and over, specialising in residential, nursing and dementia care, including end of life.

At Silver Birch Care Home, residents will be in very safe hands as the new general manager Wendy Harvey has been a qualified nurse for 38 years, and has worked for both private and NHS healthcare. Wendy has won a number of local and national awards, including Care Home Manager of the Year for East Anglia. This reflects her drive and passion to ensure that Silver Birch Care Home has a happy and welcoming atmosphere.

Wendy says: “During these challenging and uncertain times, I am pleased that Alysia Caring is opening Silver Birch Care Home, to enable the community to live in a protected, safe and homely environment.”

The home welcomes residents to start a new chapter of their life, where they will receive care specifically tailored to their needs and choices. This will include a full activity programme, entertainment and engaging with the local community. Alysia Caring makes sure each of its care homes prioritises helping residents enjoy life to the fullest.

Silver Birch Care Home provides a high-quality living environment by providing en-suite rooms with TVs and telephones facilities, a cinema, secure garden and an elegant café and lounge areas, as well as a hairdressers and beauty salon for those who want to get pampered.

The person-centred approach that Silver Birch Care Home takes means residents are always surrounded by a warm and welcoming environment. All the facilities and services are specifically designed around the people in their care, as Alysia Caring listens to the resident’s choices, desires and wishes.

Wendy says: “Our priority is making sure residents keep active and fulfilling lives in a dignified way by promoting well-being and independence. We want everyone to feel at home and to live enriched, happy lives.”

Joga Atwal, CEO of Alysia Caring comments: “Silver Birch Care Home is our latest development which will be closely followed by the completion of new sites at Stamford and Oakham.” Sunita Warner, Alysia Caring director of operations, adds: “I wish Wendy the best of luck in her new role and look forward to the home establishing itself as part of the community.”

Alysia Caring will soon be recruiting new staff for Silver Birch Care Home. A wide range of talent is needed, as Wendy is looking to fill approximately 70 jobs including; nurses, senior care assistants, care staff (both day and night), maintenance and gardeners, chefs and kitchen assistants, housekeeping and laundry staff, a head housekeeper, administrator and reception staff, activity leaders and more.

Alysia Caring understands that to run a happy and successful care home a team of passionate and caring staff is required. Wendy says: “I take a great deal of time to make sure that I recruit the right people to work as part of a family. We look for people who are kind, compassionate, caring and above all have a sense of humour and happy disposition. If you care we’d love to hear from you!”

If interested in recruitment or keeping in touch with how the care home is progressing please email wendy@alysiacaring.co.uk – Ipswich IP1 5DL