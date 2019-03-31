Suffolk man barred from Welsh town after online romance turned sinister

Simon Bourdon was kept at Norwich Prison after breaching his bail conditions

A Suffolk man has been banned from a Welsh town for harassing a woman he met online.

Simon Bourdon must not enter Wrexham for three years after his release from jail for a campaign of harassment against the woman.

The 56-year-old was convicted on February 21 but twice breached the conditions of his release on bail while awaiting sentence.

He was remanded for the second breach and appeared before Ipswich magistrates on video from Norwich prison last week.

Under the name Simon Edwards, the ex-serviceman struck up an online exchange with a nurse in autumn 2017.

Following a hotel meeting in Llangollen, north Wales, the woman made two visit to Suffolk and the pair began a relationship.

Last October, she called off the relationship after seeing footage of Bourdon being confronted by internet vigilantes at his Main Road home, in Woolverstone, over allegations which were ultimately discontinued.

Over following days, he sent text messages threatening to kill himself, along with e-mails and letters begging for a response.

Despite a warning from North Wales Police, communications continued and became increasingly sinister, according to prosecutor Sandra Dyer.

One read: “It might amuse you to know all charges against me have been dropped. It’s a shame you don’t know what friendship means. I love you always.”

Two days later, Bourdon told the woman: “I’m driving to see you. It’s important we talk.”

The harassment continued until his arrest in December, but following conviction, he breached bail by returning a pair of jeans in the post and calling her place of work, pretending be a hotel employee advising she had left property behind.

Shelley Drew, mitigating, said Bourdon suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and lived a hermit-like existence.

She said he was frustrated by not being allowed to explain after matters were dropped in October, and that he still denied calling the woman’s workplace.

She said the written warning from police was ignored because it was sent to the wrong address.

Bourdon, who has three convictions for similar offences, was handed eight weeks’ custody and a three-year restraining order, banning him from entering Wrexham or contacting his victim, who was awarded £200 in compensation.