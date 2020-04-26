Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man
PUBLISHED: 20:12 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:12 26 April 2020
Suffolk Constabulary
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 36-year-old man.
Simon Garnham was last seen at his home in Martlesham Heath in the early hours of Sunday morning.
You may also want to watch:
Family members and police are concerned for Simon’s welfare.
Simon is described as white, 5ft 8in, of extremely slim build, with mousy brown hair, short on the sides and longer on top. Details of what he was wearing are unknown at this time.
Anyone who believes they have seen Simon, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 297 of April 26.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.