All shook up! Elvis tribute told he is too 'comical' for competition

Postman Simon Goldsmith, pictured here as Zombie Elvis, was refused entry to this year's King's Crown competition in Copdock for being too comical Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

A Suffolk-based Elvis impersonator was left Way Down after being told he couldn't take part in an Ipswich look-a-like competition for being 'too comical' to perform.

Simon Goldsmith decided to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice after being turned down for the competition Picture: SIMON PARKER Simon Goldsmith decided to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice after being turned down for the competition Picture: SIMON PARKER

By day, Simon Goldsmith delivers parcels to the people of Framlingham - but by night he turns into Harry Isaac Presley, known as "The eighth most popular Elvis tribute in Little Bealings".

So when the 46-year-old heard about the King's Crown competition at the Best Western Hotel in Copdock, he knew he had to apply - although was left feeling Moody Blue when organisers refused his application.

Mr Goldsmith said: "I don't normally do these kinds of things - the whole point of my act is to have a bit of fun.

Andy Sexton with impersonators Andy Otley and Dave Black - and the coveted King's Crown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Andy Sexton with impersonators Andy Otley and Dave Black - and the coveted King's Crown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I can still sing good, it is just that my overall act is a bit slapstick.

"When I'm on stage I wear such big sunglasses that all you can see is my mouth, but the point is I can sing."

Instead of checking in as a guest at the Heartbreak Hotel, Mr Goldsmith decided to play his own mini-tour of Suffolk, playing four gigs for charity over the weekend.

He added: "The shows were fantastic. I set myself a goal of raising £1,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice, but it looks like I've managed to raise closer to £2,000.

"To be honest, I was actually quite pleased I didn't get in, serious tribute acts can be a bit too serious for me - I've probably gotten off lightly really."

Competition organiser Andy Sexton said he was delighted for Mr Goldsmith's work, but stuck by his decision to refuse his entry for the competition last Saturday, October 26.

Mr Sexton said: "I'm sure he has done some fantastic work for charity over the weekend and I wish him the best.

"I don't want people to get disheartened over losing as this competition really is a different kettle of fish.

"Everyone thinks they can do Elvis - even I could do a funny Elvis impersonation, but the point is there are different leagues."

Impersonator Phoenix Dean went on to be crowned the king and stands a chance of going to an international competition in the USA.

Mr Goldsmith's act has previously made headlines in 2015 after he took part in the "world's dullest marathon" - a 17-lap run around Martlesham Heath in full Elvis costume.