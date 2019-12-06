Used car dealer denies driving Bentley while over limit

Simon Murrell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk used car dealer has denied driving a Bentley Continental while over the legal alcohol limit.

Simon Murrell pleaded not guilty to a drink-driving charge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Thursday.

The 54-year-old, of Hall Lane, Claydon, also denied two other motoring offences; failing to properly display a trade plate on the rear of the vehicle and driving without an MOT test certificate.

The three offences are all alleged to have taken place in Norwich Road, Barham, near Claydon, on Tuesday, December 3.

Murrell is accused of driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal alcohol limit for driving being 35mcg.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case for a three-hour trial to take place at the same court on February 27 next year.

Murrell was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance in court.