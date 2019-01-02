‘Looks like I’m in for another night of hell’s delight’, says resident after troublemaking on housing estate

“Stressed” residents on a housing estate say they “cannot even sleep at night” due to anti-social behaviour woes.

Problems have plagued Castle Court and Garrick Way in Ipswich throughout the year, with residents even calling a public meeting in the summer to urge the police to take action following reports or regular verbal abuse and criminal damage.

A public meeting in September attended by more than 100 people and a subsequent police crackdown appeared to resolve the problem, with community protection written warnings served to the parents of two youths and several officer patrols taking place in the week afterwards.

But in recent weeks there have been frequent reports of more trouble on the estate where there is a lot of sheltered housing, with Castle Court resident Simon Tuddenham saying he has reported several alleged incidents to police during December.

The problems prompted Mr Tuddenham to email Suffolk police chief constable Gareth Wilson to say: “Do I have to call another public meeting to stir you into action?

“Deal with it.”

He contacted police again on New Year’s Day to say that he had witnessed someone throwing stones and later emailed southern area commander Supt Kerry Cutler to say: “Looks like I’m in for another night of hell’s delight.

“I am getting really stressed by this and cannot even sleep at night.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday, January 1 following reports of stones being thrown at windows in Castle Court, Garrick Way, Ipswich.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the incident.

“The girl was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she currently remains.”

The Garrick Way anti-social behaviour problems are listed as a priority for Suffolk police’s Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team, which covers the area.

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour where they live should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.