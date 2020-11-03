Sin Bar owners tight-lipped on future after closure announcement

Owners of Ipswich’s Sin Bar are tight-lipped on the bar’s future after announcing its “closure” on Facebook.

A post was added to the bar’s official Facebook page in the early hours of Tuesday morning, announcing the bar will “permanently” close from Thursday, November 5.

However, rumours have surfaced that the bar may in fact be rebranding over lockdown – with the bar posting in the comments that “Maybe it’s not goodbye but hello”.

A spokesman for the bar declined to confirm the bar’s future when asked by this newspaper.

The bar in Coachman’s Court – opposite Revolution – is set to close for lockdown alongside all other areas of the hospitality industry until December 2.

It is hosting a “farewell celebration” on Wednesday from 5pm.

The Facebook post added: “Some things in this world must come to an end, but alas; our friendships and good times, like flowers will always grow.”

