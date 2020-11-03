E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sin Bar owners tight-lipped on future after closure announcement

PUBLISHED: 17:59 03 November 2020

Sin Bar in Ipswich has announced it is to

Sin Bar in Ipswich has announced it is to "permanently" close Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Owners of Ipswich’s Sin Bar are tight-lipped on the bar’s future after announcing its “closure” on Facebook.

A post was added to the bar’s official Facebook page in the early hours of Tuesday morning, announcing the bar will “permanently” close from Thursday, November 5.

However, rumours have surfaced that the bar may in fact be rebranding over lockdown – with the bar posting in the comments that “Maybe it’s not goodbye but hello”.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the bar declined to confirm the bar’s future when asked by this newspaper.

The bar in Coachman’s Court – opposite Revolution – is set to close for lockdown alongside all other areas of the hospitality industry until December 2.

It is hosting a “farewell celebration” on Wednesday from 5pm.

The Facebook post added: “Some things in this world must come to an end, but alas; our friendships and good times, like flowers will always grow.”

MORE: Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ by lack of social distancing in queue

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Felixstowe port boss starts work amid VBS complaints from hauliers

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a £200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Felixstowe port boss starts work amid VBS complaints from hauliers

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a £200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A driver being pursued by police nearly hit two pedestrians walking with a buggy

Two pedestrians were almost hit by a Volkswagen Polo during the police pursuit in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Harvester closes restaurant in Ipswich permanently ahead of lockdown

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will Suffolk’s council budgets weather the storm from Covid-19?

Suffolk County Council hopes to continue to balance its books. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How are Suffolk police’s new Kestrel team tackling high-volume crime in the county?

Officers from the Kestrel team in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Getting in the swim at Crown Pools in 1980s-90s in Days Gone By

Youngsters using inflatables during school holidays in 1997 Picture: ANDREW HENDRY