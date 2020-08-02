‘Where is the social distancing?’ Around 100 people queue outside Ipswich bar

A group of “at least 100” people were seen queueing outside Sin Bar in Ipswich on Saturday night, with passers-by criticising a lack of social distancing.

The scene outside the bar in Coachman’s Court was pictured by a number of people and been shared on social media.

The images have provoked anger from some who say that the gathering crowd could not have been following social distancing guidelines.

Stuart Wadsworth, who was walking through the town at the time, said: “I was quite appalled to see it. We had just been for a meal for my wife’s birthday and we were just waiting for public transport to get home for the first time this year.

“We stood at the Cattle Market and it was quite shocking to see.

“I would have thought there were at least 100 people there.

“They may well be sticking to the rules inside, which is why there was such a queue outside, but none of the people there were social distancing.

“I didn’t see a single person with a mask on. It’s not just the people at the club that could be affected, it’s also all the people they then go back to which they put at risk.“

The issue has been raised just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the relaxation of Covid-19 measures due to concerns over a rise in infections.

Johnson held a press conference after data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that between July 20 and 26 there were around 0.78 new Covid-19 infections for every 10,000 people in the community population in England.

This is equal to around 4,200 new cases per day.

This is up from an estimated 2,800 new cases a day in the previous week.

Mr Wadsworth added: “I’ve done pretty much what has been asked in terms of social distancing.

“At the end of the day it’s selfishness on their part.

“It’s not surprising that more people are getting it.

“This is one town in the UK alone - this is just Ipswich it could be going on across the UK.

“It just seems wrong that there is nothing there to stop them from doing it.”

Sin Bar has been contacted for comment.